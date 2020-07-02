close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
July 2, 2020

Six Pakistan cricketers to depart for UK tomorrow

Sports

A
APP
July 2, 2020

LAHORE: The second group of six players of Pakistan cricket squad will depart for Manchester on July 3 (Friday) by the national carrier.

The players who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines are: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

“From Manchester, the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme,” he said.

