Outside Europe, nations floundering in virus’ first wave

PARIS: As Europe begins its cautious reopening after weathering the pandemic’s first wave in lockdown, many developing and middle-income countries continue to be battered by skyrocketing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

With infections still growing daily in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nigeria among others, health experts warn that before the world can start buttressing for Covid-19’s much-feared “second wave”, it must help nations battling the virus now. The World Health Organisation warned this week that the pandemic was “not even close to being over” even as European nations reopen their borders and millions head back to work.

While the United States has had by far the highest caseload, there are growing fears over the fate of hugely populous nations whose Covid-19 curve is pointing inexorably upwards.

India for example now has more than 566,000 confirmed cases and is registering nearly 20,000 new infections every day.

Mexico has more than 220,000 confirmed cases, Pakistan nearly 210,000, and Bangladesh more than 150,000, with little sign of new infections slowing. When Covid-19 emerged in China late last year, the government in Beijing rapidly imposed stringent lockdown measures in a bid to contain the outbreak.