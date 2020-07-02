Boy martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: A young boy was martyred in unprovoked Indian heavy artillery firing across the Line of Control (LoC) late Tuesday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a tweet by ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting the civilian population using artillery, mortars and heavy weapons in the Lipa Sector along the LoC late Tuesday night.

A young boy, a resident of Talwari village, was martyred due to the Indian indiscriminate firing. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing targeting those posts which initiated fire.

On Wednesday, Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June 29, 30, resulting in the martyrdom of one and serious injuries to five innocent civilians. Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC, on June 29 and 30, 16-year-old Muhammad Tauheed embraced martyrdom; and two-year-old Azad Ahmed, six-year-old Aneesa Waqas, 28-year-old Siraj Din, 16-year-old Sarmad Akram and 42-year-old Abdul Qayyum sustained serious injuries. (All of the injured were residents of Falakan village).

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

It further said these egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” it added.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 1,546 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 114 innocent civilians.