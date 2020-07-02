IHC dismisses plea to remove aviation minister

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan from his post over a statement in Parliament about a number of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots having dubious credentials.

The court declared the case as “non-maintainable”. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing on a petition filed by Advocate Tariq Asad against the federal minister. The petitioner alleged that the federal minister’s statement about PIA pilots had “harmed the airline’s reputation”. He further said that action against pilots having fake degrees should have been taken in a more clandestine manner. After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the case declaring it as non-maintainable. The order stated that only the Prime Minister was authorised to take action.

Last week, the aviation minister had revealed in the National Assembly that as many as 262 pilots out of a total of 860 in the country had suspicious flying licences and would be grounded immediately.

In separate case on Wednesday, the IHC dismissed Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Mian Aslam’s petition against recent increase in petrol products prices in the country by the government. Justice Minallah issued the verdict which stated that the court could not interfere into the affairs of executive.

The court said that one should “not doubt their elected representatives and their intentions”. The order said that court’s interference could affect policies and steps of the government to deal with an economic crisis.

The bench issued a seven-page judgment stating that it was the authority of the government to fix prices of petroleum products in the country. The prices were set keeping in view economic problems and the market situation, it further said.

It stated that it could not be assumed that the elected representatives could invite public annoyance by increasing oil and petroleum prices without any reason. The government was aware of the problems of people, it said.

Mian Aslam had stated in his plea that prices were increased without summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). He requested the court to set aside the notification.