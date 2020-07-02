EU allows PIA flights till tomorrow

By News Desk

KARACHI: Consequent to concerted efforts on part of the Pakistan government many of the European Union member countries have allowed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to use their air space until July 3 (tomorrow), said a spokesman for the national carrier.

He mentioned that ambassadors of EU countries were approached by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help address the issue of disallowing PIA’s authorisation to operate to EU member states by European Union Air Safety Agency on Tuesday.

He said that PIA can now land and also fly over Britain as well as other European countries for some time more. “As per the latest decision PK 785 and PK 786 between Islamabad and London and London to Islamabad shall operate as per schedule while relevant details for other planned flights would be shared soon,” said the spokesman.

On Tuesday, the EU suspended PIA flights to the territory over dubious pilot licences for six months. Hours after the EU suspension, the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA) was quoted by The News as following suit.

Murtaza Ali Shah and Hamza Azhar Salam add: Speaking to The News, a UKCAA spokesperson said: “Following the decision on 30 June 2020, by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to suspend permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate services to the European Union, PIA flights from Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester airports are suspended with immediate effect. “The UK Civil Aviation Authority is required under law to withdraw PIA’s permit to operate to the UK pending EASA’s restoration of their approval that it meets international air safety standards.”