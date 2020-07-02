QAU concludes online exams in ICT colleges

Islamabad:The students of Islamabad's government colleges successfully concluded their first- ever online examination on Wednesday.

The exam was administered by the Quid-i-Azam University (QAU). As many as 2,502 registered candidates of 15 affiliated colleges of Federal Capital took the examination. The students of both the four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) Programme and two-year Associate Degree Programme (ADP) participated in exam.

A total of 1063 students of BS semester-1, 352 students of BS-3rd semester and 1087 students of ADP 1st semester took the exam. Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be held in March/April, 2020 on traditional pattern, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The QAU had to switch to online exams due to the pandemic. The online exams started on June 15, 2020. The major changes were brought in the online examination were first the duration of paper was 1.5 hours and second the paper consisted of 35 MCQs and 5 short questions.

As online exam system has been adopted for the first time, mock tests were already conducted so that students will not face any difficulty during the exams. 15 Focal persons from each affiliated college were appointed who conducted the mock examination before commencement of regular online exams.

All focal persons remained online to guide the students if any difficulty appeared. According to the liaison committee, the examination was held successfully and in a smooth manner with the help of focal persons, university officials deputed for this purpose.The QAU is the first public sector university in Pakistan which launched ADP in ICT colleges in Fall-2019 after meeting the criteria of Higher Education Commission in its real sense.

By conducting this exam, QAU went extra mile for the cause of education and service to the students of ICT colleges. A few students faced some issues in downloading the question paper and uploading the answer sheet due to slow internet speed. Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar, Principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys Sihala, and a spearhead of Liaison committee of QAU, said the online exam is a big and historic achievement of QAU.

"The online exam system was adopted for the benefit of students, saving their time during the uncertain difficult period of COVID-19." He said credit of the initiative goes to Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor QAU whose continuous support remained with ICT colleges. He also appreciated the efforts of Controller of Examinations, Computer Network Cell, Campus Management Solution and Quality Enhancement Cell of the university.