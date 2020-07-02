Awareness of steps against dengue urged

Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amir Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that public service messages will be sent to civil society, media and social organisations for awareness about dengue prevention under PGMI's Health Education Programme so that people take precautionary measures and stay safe from dengue fever.

He said this while speaking at an event held at LGH on Wednesday. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq, Director Outdoor Dr Abdul Razzaq, AMS Dr Jaffar Hussain Shah and other administrative doctors were also present. The PGMI principal said that, according to the policy of the Punjab government, all medical and diagnostic facilities would be available free of cost to the people suffering from dengue fever in LGH and maximum cooperation will be extended to them. He added that in view of the increasing possibility of breeding of dengue mosquitoes with the onset of monsoon season, special counters for dengue patients have been set up in the emergency and outdoor areas of LGH. The counters will remain open from 8am to 8pm to guide the patients suffering from dengue fever and provide them with medical treatment services as well. Prof Al-freed Zafar said “Along with the epidemic of coronavirus, we also have to fight against dengue and take all possible steps to control it.” He said that like other diseases, dengue is also a public concern and we have to manage it collectively, for which, cooperation of everyone is essential.