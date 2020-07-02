PU syndicate recommends Rs9.39 billion budget

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Syndicate meeting held on Wednesday recommended Rs 9.39 billion budget for the approval of Senate for the year 2020-21 besides approval of creating 104 new teaching seats at the university.

Despite facing serious financial pressure amid Covid-19, PU Syndicate meeting presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, decided not to increase fee of on-campus students. On the directions of the VC for increasing PU’s international ranking and socio-economic impact research, the PU Syndicate made a major increase in research funding from Rs 165 million to Rs 380 million as it was a policy of the administration to promote research culture. PU would also continue overseas scholarship scheme for teachers. The university has allocated Rs 32 million for participation in national and international conferences. The Syndicate also recommended establishment of Centre for Health and Safety and Institutional Research Centre. The university faces a deficit of Rs 431 million which would be managed by reducing expenditures and adopting austerity measures, a PU spokesperson said.

The university expects a total grant of Rs 2.5 billion from Higher Education Commission (HEC), 27.6 percent of the total budget while PU would generate the rest of 72.4 percent from own sources.

According to other salient features of the budget, special students will also be provided with free education along with boarding facilities while students taking admission on sports basis will be provided with free education. The university will continue to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran.

Punjab University will provide Rs 152 million scholarships to the students. Moreover, HEC scholarships worth 97 million rupees and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to students. In the budget, Punjab University is providing Rs 209 million Hostel subsidy, Rs 34 million transport subsidy and Rs 38 million internet subsidy to the students and in addition to the above, subsidy on electricity bills in teaching departments is also being provided. PU has allocated Rs 149 million for development projects.