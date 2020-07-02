Sirajul Haq warns against any plan to sell national institutions

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and former convener of MQM Dr Farooq Sattar have agreed that after ‘destroying’ the economy, the PTI government was now allegedly conspiring to destroy national institutions like PIA and Steel Mills, with an aim to sell them for running government’s luxurious expenses. Both leaders warned that an ‘incompetent and immature’ party like PTI could not be trusted to run the country alone any further, stressing the need for restoration of true democracy and transparent elections urgently for country’s survival, besides initiation of dialogue among the political parties to evolve a national agenda and strategy to achieve the objectives.

Senator Sirajul Haq and Dr Farooq Sattar were talking to the media here on Wednesday at Mansoorah where the latter visited to offer condolence over the demise of former JI ameer Syed Munawar Hasan. They discussed the prevailing political and economic situation, besides the crisis after spread of corona virus in the country.

Senator Sirajul Haq said the PTI government proved to be so incompetent that despite having the ‘patronage’ of establishment and unlimited powers to maneuver the state affairs, it had destroyed all the state institutions and on top of it, rulers had started crying foul in their second year in power. He noted that previous rulers used to cry like that after completing their tenures. He said the PTI government conspired against PIA to bring the national flag carrier to the ground with an aim to sell it, eyeing the precious properties and hotels in the US. He said Steel Mills was also shut down to privatise it for the sake of IMF demands, going back on its commitment to make it profitable organisation. He warned that JI would never allow the state institutions to be sold out and their workers to be left jobless, adding that Steel Mills was the second largest state institution after nuclear plant. To a question, he said if PTI leadership had not possessed the required acumen to handle the issue of some pilots having dubious licences, it must not have washed the dirty linen in public and should have consulted some wise men to handle the situation. He said he believed the government had intentionally scandalised PIA with an objective of its privatisation.

He said the prime minister seemed confused and least concerned in resolving the problems of common man. He said the country witnessed flour, sugar and petrol crises in past few months, proving the ruling party’s inability to run the affairs. The so-called main opposition parties, on the other side, were not raising the genuine issues facing the country. Infect, he said, one of the main opposition parties was trying to save its provincial government while the other engaged in settlement of cases against its top leadership. It was proved that the so-called mainstream parties failed to deliver each time they came to power, he said. They lacked vision and their leadership belonged to the class which had nothing to do the problems of poor, he added.

Farooq Sattar paid tribute to the religious and nationalistic service of Syed Munawar Hasan and prayed that may his soul rest in peace. He said a single political party could not resolve the issues facing the country, highlighting the need of national resolve to bring the nation out of crises. He said the government and opposition parties were not paying attention to the woes of the masses hit by the pandemic.