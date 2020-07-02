close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Hot, humid weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

LAHORE: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, including provincial capital during next 24 hours. According to Meteorological Department here Wednesday, dust-raising winds were expected in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur. A shallow westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country whereas weak moist currents were also penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

