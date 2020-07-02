Hot, humid weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, including provincial capital during next 24 hours. According to Meteorological Department here Wednesday, dust-raising winds were expected in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur. A shallow westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country whereas weak moist currents were also penetrating central and southern parts of the country.