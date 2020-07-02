Promise of South Punjab province to be fulfilled: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that practical progress on the establishment of separate province of South Punjab has been initiated and establishment of new secretariat is a good omen in this regard.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the general elections to make South Punjab a separate province will be fulfilled soon. The senior minister said that all members of PTI Punjab Assembly stand by their leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in fulfilling this promise. Similarly, all the PTI workers will also give their full support to their captain on this issue.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that after the establishment of a separate secretariat for South Punjab, more powers will be delegated in future. The PTI government is fulfilling its promises to the people and now the residents of remote districts will not have to come to Lahore for every work. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also wants to bring the people deprived of civic amenities on a par with the people of developed areas and he is striving in good faith to provide them with education, health and employment. South Punjab was badly neglected in the past by Nawaz League but the present government believes in real development and prosperity, and not ceremonial projects, Abdul Aleem Khan stressed. The senior minister said the prime minister is taking timely steps for the betterment of the common man.