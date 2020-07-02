close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Azam Suleman sworn in as Punjab Ombudsman

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

LAHORE:Seasoned bureaucrat Major (r) Azam Suleman on Wednesday took oath as Ombudsman Punjab during a solemn ceremony at Governor’s House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to him. Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor and some government officials attended the ceremony with limited guests due to the health SOPs in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Azam Suleman - a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), who recently retired in Grade 22 as Secretary Interior - has also previously served as Chief Secretary Sindh and Punjab.

Latest News

More From Lahore