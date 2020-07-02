Azam Suleman sworn in as Punjab Ombudsman

LAHORE:Seasoned bureaucrat Major (r) Azam Suleman on Wednesday took oath as Ombudsman Punjab during a solemn ceremony at Governor’s House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to him. Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor and some government officials attended the ceremony with limited guests due to the health SOPs in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Azam Suleman - a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), who recently retired in Grade 22 as Secretary Interior - has also previously served as Chief Secretary Sindh and Punjab.