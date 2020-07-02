Covid-19 PCR test charges set at Rs6, 500

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Wednesday fixed the maximum charges for the PCR test for Covid-19 at Rs6, 500.

According to a PHC letter issued to all private laboratories, the collection centres and hospital labs of the province, the maximum charges for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is the only diagnostic test for Covid-19, would be Rs6, 500. They have been directed not to charge more than the fixed amount.

Moreover, the healthcare establishments have also been warned against violating the order. The violations will have penal consequences, including fine, suspension of services and sealing of the premises.

Contact tracing of two lakh people in Punjab completed: The Central Contact Tracing (CCT) unit of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) completed the contact tracing of 0.2 million people so far to identify new positive cases of Covid-19 in different regions of Punjab.

This was revealed in a video link meeting of CEOs of all districts to review the progress of contact tracing of confirmed cases. The meeting was chaired by PSHD Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman here on Wednesday.

From June 15 to June 30, a total of approximately 50,000 contacts were traced while a total of 19,370 positive cases were traced in the month of June. Secretary PSHD said that Central Contact Tracing Unit (CCTU) has been set up exclusively for contact tracing. As per directions of NCOC track and tracing policy is strictly adhering. Modern technology is being used to make the contact tracing process more efficient. Complete data of coronavirus patients is being updated with their locations. PSHD Secretary Muhammad Usman directed that contact tracing of all positive cases must be completed within 24 hours. No negligence in contact tracing will be tolerated.