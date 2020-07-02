S Punjab secretariat to provide relief to locals, says CM Usman Buzdar

Newly posted Additional Chief Secretary (South) Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional IG Police (South) Inam Ghani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for them and said the PTI government made postings on merit and the southern Punjab secretariat would provide necessary relief to the locals.

The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat had fulfilled a promise made with the people, he said and added that 33 per cent development budget had been earmarked for southern Punjab and 1.5 billion rupees were reserved for the southern Punjab secretariat. The problems of the people would be resolved at the grassroots level and the citizens would not have to go to Lahore after the southern Punjab secretariat was functional, he said. He urged the officers to ensure merit and said no pressure should be tolerated for any wrongdoing. Similarly, doors of the offices should remain open to the people as the southern Punjab Secretariat was an important development which would be conspicuous to people when they would get relief, he said. Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, IG Police Shoaib Dastagir and others were also present. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday reached here where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Mir Jam Kamal and Usman Buzdar exchanged views over promoting harmony between both provinces and decided to take quick steps to strengthen mutual relations. Usman Buzdar stressed that Punjab and Balochistan will move forward together in the journey of progress and prosperity. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar on Wednesday met Additional Chief Secretary who has recently been appointed at South Punjab Secretariat. During the meeting, the CM said the promise made with the people of South Punjab has been fulfilled by establishing its secretariat. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also met Additional Inspector General in Police Inam Ghani and discussed security related matters.

Condolences: Chief Ministers of Punjab and Balochistan Usman Buzdar and Jam Kamal Khan visited the residence of Brig Hassan Afzal Shaheed, Sector Commander ISI Balochistan here on Wednesday. They expressed a deep sense of sorrow with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, CCPO Lahore and others were also present on this occasion.

Indian firing: Usman Buzdar strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces on civilian population along Line of Control (LoC). He extended sympathies to the bereaved family of a youth who was martyred in firing in village of Leepa Sector. He regretted that India was blatantly violating international laws and human rights by targeting the innocent civilians. It was a cowardly act of the Indian Army and brutalities of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime was a threat to regional peace, he deplored and warned India should not remain in any confusion as Pakistan Army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression.