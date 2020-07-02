Merkel kicks off EU presidency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: The European Union must prepare for the possibility that talks with Britain on their post-Brexit relationship could fail, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday as Germany took the helm of the bloc’s rotating presidency. After months of standstill because of the coronavirus, the two sides resumed negotiations this week on how to define Britain’s future economic ties with the bloc, but the tone has hardened in both camps.