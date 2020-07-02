close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
AFP
July 2, 2020

Rudest drivers!

World

AFP
July 2, 2020

Paris: Drivers in most of Europe say they have adopted safer and more courteous behaviour behind the wheel, with the notable exception of the French and Greeks who share the top spot for hurling insults at other road users, polling data showed Wednesday. In a poll of self-reported behaviour, drivers in most European countries said they were less likely to resort to insults than a year ago, to lean on the car horn, to overtake on the right, or to drive too closely to the car in front of them.

