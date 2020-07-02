Pak team is like a family: Fawad Alam

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said that the team is behaving like a family during its tour of England.

“The Pakistan team is like a family. We have to be together for the next couple of months,” Fawad said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter account. “We are trying to help each other so that the team improves and it has an impact on individual performances,” he added.

He said that the players could not get too close to each other as they had to follow the SOPs against the coronavirus pandemic.