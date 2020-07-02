City District Administration set a precedent to deal with COVID-19

Islamabad : City district administration of Islamabad set a precedent to be followed for rest of the country administrations at respective districts and divisional levels across the country to deal with coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements as adopted by the district administration of federal capital to keep contain spread of COVID-19 are not only being hailed by city dwellers but by dignitaries and people visiting Islamabad from across the country.

Being capital city of the country, Islamabad has to deal people visiting the city from across the country as well as from rest of the world in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Either it relates to systematic arrangements to ensure implementation on smart lockdown strategy of the government as well observing measures to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the government to keep contain spread of coronavirus, Islamabad District administration played positive and effective role in mobilising the public to observe preventive measures against coronavirus and employing district machinery to ensure implementation on lockdown policies.

During last 100 days in wake of coronavirus, the district administration have been employing all available resources to keep contain spread the COVID-19 and with continued efforts on part of city administration, the cases of COVID-19 are being reported with decreased statistics of suspects from all urban and rural parts of the city.

A total of 12,775 confirm cases of COVID-19 were reported in the federal capital, out of which 5,386 confirm cases of coronavirus are still active with total death toll of 128 while as many as 7,261 COVID-19 victims have recovered against this pandemic since outbreak in the capital.

In Islamabad, Lohi Bher remained on top with total confirm cases of coronavirus, 844 with active cases 363, death seven, recovered 474, while on second number Sector I-8, a total number of 720 cases were reported, recovered 409, death one, active 310, while in G-8, total positive cases were 607, recovered 299, death four and active cases are 304, while in Sector G-9, total positive 629, recovered are 349, death are 10 and active are 270, while in Bara Kahu, total positive cases 525, recovered 295, death are four and active are 226, while in Sector G-7 total positive 550, recovered 309, death 16,active are 225, while in Tarlai area of Islamabad 498 positive cases, active are 207, deaths are five and recovered are 286.

As many as 600 confirm positive cases were found in Sector I-10 and recovered 389, death five, active are 206, in Sector G-10, total are 515, recovered 305, death are 6, active cases are 204. In sector G-6, a total of 500 positive cases were reported, out of which a 304 recovered while 200 cases are still active, Rawat 324, recovered 151, death are three and active cases are 170. In Sector G-11, a total of 373, recovered 208, death are three and active are 162.

In Sohan area, a total 322 reported positive, recovered 174, death are two and active 147, in Khanna Pul 322 positive cases, 170 recovered, two deaths and 146 active.

In Sector F-6, 331 positive cases, recovered 189, death five, and active are 137. In Sector E-11, 307 total, 187 recovered, death 4, and active 116. In Sector F-11, 274 total conform cases, recovered 163, death zero and active 111.

In Chak Shahzad, 272 total, 170 recovered, death 3, and active 100, in Sector F-10, total 250, recovered 152, death 1, active 97. In Sector F-8, 241 total confirm cases, recovered 143, death 1 and active 97.

In Sector I-9, 262 confirm cases, with recovered 160, death six, active are 96. In Sector G-5, 160 total positive cases, recovered 73, death zero and active 95.

In Sector G-13, 297 total confirm cases, recovered 200, death six, active 91. While in Alipur, total 193, recovered 109, death three and active 81, In Sector F-7, 181 total positive cases, recovered 108, death one, active are 72. Koral area, active 114, recovered 56 and death one.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat stated that since last 100 days, following the outbreak of Coronavirus in federal capital, “It has been 100 days where me and my team haven't taken a single day off and we have worked round the clock to monitor COVID-19 related activities.”

Meanwhile City district government has been taking strict action as well on violation of SOPs and preventive measures against COVID-19.

On violation of SOPs as many as 707 public and private vehicles have been challaned in last 100 days in wake of coronavirus in the capital.

While on price hikes, a total fine collected from shop keepers amounted for Rs1,048,000 while 24 FIRs were registered and 112 people were arrested for violation of SOPs and preventive measures against COVID-19.

During last 100 days, a total of nine industrial units were sealed following violation of SOPs and preventive measures against COVID-19.

While a total of 29 workshops were also sealed on violation of SOPs in rural and urban areas of the capital.

City District Administration also fined shops for violation of SOPs and social distancing measures to keep contain spread of coronavirus with total amounting of Rs1,341,000 while 468 shops were also sealed in the capital city on violation of SOPs and social distancing measures in the capital.

Meanwhile, individuals were also fined for violation of SOPs and social distancing measures in the federal capital as well as 103 hotels falling in the limits of federal capital were also sealed on violation of preventive measures and SOPs.