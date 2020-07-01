Opposition stages protest against budget, petrol price hike

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition Tuesday held protest outside the Parliament House at Constitution Avenue against the federal budget and also against the hike in petroleum prices and rising inflation in the country, saying that the government has lost its required majority in the National Assembly and now it has to go.

The legislators of the combined opposition chanted anti-budget and anti-government slogans after staging boycott of the session of the National Assembly.

The protesting opposition members were holding placards inscribed with slogans of “atta chor (flour thieves), cheeni chor (sugar thieves) and budget namanzoor (not acceptable)”.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing the legislators said the government has lost the faith of its coalition partners and lost its required majority in the National Assembly. “I challenged him (PM) to get a vote of confidence from the National Assembly,” he said.

The former prime minister said that the opposition had rejected the budget and now will be on the streets with people against the budget which will bring a tsunami of price hike.

Criticising Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in his 32-years in politics, he never heard such a foul language in National Assembly which was used on Tuesday, alleging that the speaker’s attitude is partial and no more neutral.

The former prime minister said the government has destroyed the country’s economy while the commission on sugar crisis became ineffective to bring down the sugar prices. He said the government in last two years has failed to prove any allegation of corruption against opposition leaders.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the politics of PTI was based on abusing the political opponents. He said the prime minister and his ministers did not care what was going in the departments as the government and economy were completely paralyzed.

Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP said this protest is against the price hike which will make the people suffer.

He said the government in the darkness of night raised the petroleum prices by Rs25 per litre and this government has completely lost the trust of the people by such acts.

He said the all parties conference of the opposition parties is expected to be held within next few days in which the final strategy against the government will be evolved. He said it seems that the speaker also gets directions from the prime minister for not allowing the opposition to speak.

Parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said the government has lost its required majority in the National Assembly. “The government has also lost the trust of its coalition partners,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to media at the protest, Dr Nafisa Shah of the PPP said Asad Qaiser was working as a party worker of the PTI and did not give ample time to the opposition.

“I think that Asad Qaiser did not did not deserve the post of speaker. A no-confidence motion must be brought against him. Either we may win or lose, but at least he has lost the confidence of the opposition,” she said.