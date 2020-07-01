NAB summons Senate deputy chairman today

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla may not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi today (Wednesday) in a matter of private housing society relates to fake bank accounts scam.

“I had received the letter of NAB today (Tuesday) and sought fresh dates for appearance,” said Salim Mandviwalla when contacted on Tuesday. Senate deputy chairman told The News that the letter has been written to the NAB for fixing the fresh date in next week.

Salim Mandviwalla is presently in Karachi due to death of his cousin and informed the NAB Rawalpindi about his inability of appearance while seeking fresh date for his appearance.

The Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Mandviwalla in an illegal allotment of plots of overseas cooperative housing society Ltd (Kidney Hill) & its payment from fake bank account.