18 killed, 777 injured in 707 accidents

LAHORE: At least 18 people were killed while 777 sustained injuries in 707 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 436 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 341 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 305 drivers, 17 juvenile drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 381 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 129 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 147 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 47 accidents and 47 victims.