Punjab Assembly passes supplementary budget 2019 20

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed the supplementary budget worth over Rs 175 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 through majority vote while cut motions were rejected to the ire of the opposition.

The Punjab Assembly started one hour 55 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 pm.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session which passed the supplementary budget 2019-20. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was present in the HouseThe opposition was once again ready to cut loose and turn the House into a pandemonium when the Leader of the House Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took the dais to speak but it was the intervention of the Chair who restrained the opposition from intruding during the speech of the Chief Minister Buzdar.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while speaking at the floor of the House, said under-construction building of the Punjab Assembly was a picture of political victimization and antagonism by the PML-N government of Shehbaz Sharif, adding that development projects of the out-going governments were frozen by the in-coming governments in the past.