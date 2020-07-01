Rabbani wants judicial probe into pilots’ licences issue

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the motives behind the statement of the federal government on the alleged false and irregular licences of pilots as weather it was prompted to support crony capitalism and the cartel that supports the government to throw PIA into their lap at tuppence.

“The irresponsible statement of the federal government on the alleged false and irregular licences of pilots has resulted in grave consequences for the national carrier, PIA,” he said, while talking to The News on Tuesday.

Rabbani said the operations of PIA have been effected in Europe and the United Kingdom.

“This will result in almost virtual shoutdown of the carrier,” he said.

He said the claim of the federal government is not substantiated by fact or the record and there are apparent errors of fact on the surface.