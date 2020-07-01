UK likely to see +40C temperatures

PARIS: Temperatures in Britain could exceed 40 degrees Celsius every three or four years by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, research published Tuesday has found, as climate change increases the likelihood of scorching heat waves.

The modelling study by Britain´s Meteorological Office found that emissions are dramatically increasing the likelihood of extremely warm days in the UK, particularly in the southeast. Without climate change, a summer in which the mercury went above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) somewhere in the UK would be expected around once in hundreds, or even thousands of years, the researchers found. But sweltering 40C days have already become more likely with global warming, and are estimated to occur every 100 to 300 years, they reported.