Facebook says will give priority to original news reporting

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook said it will give priority to original news reporting as part of an effort to divert attention from spam, click bait and specious articles. The world´s leading social network said it will also downplay news stories that lack bylines that can be checked or from publishers that don´t clearly share information about their staff. “We´ve found that publishers who do not include this information often lack credibility to readers and produce content with clickbait or ad farms, all content people tell us they don´t want to see on Facebook,” Campbell Brown, Facebook´s vice president for global news partnerships, and product manager Jon Levin said in a blog post. The moves come as Facebook tries to diffuse an advertiser boycott that has morphed into a global digital activist campaign aimed at curbing hateful and toxic content on the social media giant.