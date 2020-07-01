close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 1, 2020

Facebook says will give priority to original news reporting

World

AFP
July 1, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook said it will give priority to original news reporting as part of an effort to divert attention from spam, click bait and specious articles. The world´s leading social network said it will also downplay news stories that lack bylines that can be checked or from publishers that don´t clearly share information about their staff. “We´ve found that publishers who do not include this information often lack credibility to readers and produce content with clickbait or ad farms, all content people tell us they don´t want to see on Facebook,” Campbell Brown, Facebook´s vice president for global news partnerships, and product manager Jon Levin said in a blog post. The moves come as Facebook tries to diffuse an advertiser boycott that has morphed into a global digital activist campaign aimed at curbing hateful and toxic content on the social media giant.

Latest News

More From World