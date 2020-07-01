TikTok denies sharing Indian user data with China

NEW DELHI: TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing users´ data with the Chinese government, after India banned the wildly popular app as ties with Beijing deteriorate sharply following a deadly border clash. Blaming each other for the brutal hand-to-hand battle on June 15 as talks make little headway, the Asian giants have been bolstering their border forces as anti-China sentiment grows in India. As India reportedly considered hiking tariffs and with some Chinese imports held up at ports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and Weibo. The ministry of information technology said the apps “are engaged in activities... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The move mirrored growing unease about Chinese tech firms in other countries, in particular regarding telecom giant Huawei.