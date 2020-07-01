Four dead as protests erupt over killing of Ethiopian singer

ADDIS ABABA: At least four people were killed as protests spread across several Ethiopian cities on Tuesday after a prominent singer from the country´s largest ethnic group was shot dead, according to medical sources and a relative. The unrest, which prompted the government to switch off the internet in the capital, highlighted ethnic tensions that threaten to derail Ethiopia´s fraught democratic transition, overseen by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year´s Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The singer Hachalu Hundessa was shot on Monday night in Addis Ababa, the state-affiliated FANA Broadcasting Corporate reported. With his political lyrics, he was seen as a voice of the Oromo people during years of anti-government protests that swept Abiy to power in 2018.