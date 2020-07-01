Four dead as protests erupt over killing of Ethiopian singer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ADDIS ABABA: At least four people were killed as protests spread across several Ethiopian cities on Tuesday after a prominent singer from the country´s largest ethnic group was shot dead, according to medical sources and a relative. The unrest, which prompted the government to switch off the internet in the capital, highlighted ethnic tensions that threaten to derail Ethiopia´s fraught democratic transition, overseen by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year´s Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The singer Hachalu Hundessa was shot on Monday night in Addis Ababa, the state-affiliated FANA Broadcasting Corporate reported. With his political lyrics, he was seen as a voice of the Oromo people during years of anti-government protests that swept Abiy to power in 2018.