Indonesia’s ex-sports minister jailed for corruption

JAKARTA: An Indonesian former sports minister has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of taking $800,000 in bribes, his lawyer said Tuesday. The sentence handed down Monday by a Jakarta anti-corruption court came after Imam Nahrawi was convicted of accepting bribes to approve grants given the Indonesian Sports Council. The 46-year-old was also banned from running for public office for four years and given a month to pay restitution of $1.3 million or see his assets auctioned. Nahrawi — who stepped down last year when named as a suspect in the case — stands by his innocence, his lawyer Wa Ode Nur Zainab told AFP. “We are still discussing whether or not to file an appeal,” he said Tuesday. “The accusations are baseless because the prosecutors did not show any evidence.