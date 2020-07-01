Rs1.5b earmarked for South Punjab Secretariat: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government has fulfilled the promise of the Southern Punjab Secretariat. Non-transferable funds have been allocated for the backward districts; 33 percent funds have been reserved for southern Punjab and Rs1.5 billion were earmarked for southern Punjab Secretariat, he added.