Wed Jul 01, 2020
July 1, 2020

Rs1.5b earmarked for South Punjab Secretariat: CM

July 1, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government has fulfilled the promise of the Southern Punjab Secretariat. Non-transferable funds have been allocated for the backward districts; 33 percent funds have been reserved for southern Punjab and Rs1.5 billion were earmarked for southern Punjab Secretariat, he added.

