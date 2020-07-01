Shake-up in top bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday shook the bureaucracy by making major changes in the federal ministries/ division including the Power Division.

According to the notifications, the government transferred Irfan Ali, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, who was serving as Secretary Power Division but now directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders. He was made OSD.

Umar Rasul, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently serving as Secretary Board of Investment (BoI), has been transferred and posted as Secretary Power Division with immediate effect. He is a brilliant officer who had served into Power Division as well as in provinces during his carrier.

The government has transferred Muhammad Saleh Farooqi, BS-22 officer of PAS who is serving as Special Secretary to Commerce Division. He was transferred and posted as Secretary Commerce with immediate effect.

According to another notification, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, BS-22 officer of PAS presently serving as Secretary Commerce Division, was posted as Secretary Interior Division with immediate effect and until further orders.