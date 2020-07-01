BLA has known Indian connection

ISLAMABAD: The terrorist organization, BLA, which was behind the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack in Karachi on Monday, has known Indian connection.

Not only that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already admitted that India was destabilizing Pakistan, New Delhi’s media also confirms the BLA’s Indian connection.

On top of these admissions, Pakistan has totally exposed India-sponsored terrorism inside its territory by apprehending serving Indian naval officer and RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan.

Pakistan has been a victim of Indian-sponsored terrorism for decades but following the launch of the CPEC, the latter became more active in supporting terrorism in Balochistan for which it sponsors terror organisations like the BLA.

Jadhav was arrested by the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in March 2016 after the launch of CPEC. He was arrested while entering Pakistan from the Iranian border. It was a rare but high profile arrest of a serving Indian spy proving New Delhi’s patronage of insurgent groups in Balochistan.

In July last year, leading Indian newspaper The Hindu in an article on BLA confirmed, “It is established that BLA commanders, in the past, had sought medical treatment in India’s hospitals, often under disguise or with fake identity.”

In one such case, the newspaper reported, a militant commander in charge of Khuzdar city was based in Delhi for at least six months in 2017 when he underwent extensive treatment for kidney-related ailments, the report said, adding that Pakistan had blamed India for supporting the Baloch rebels.

It said that it was known that some Baloch sardars maintained warm personal ties with various Indian political figures; however, visits by militants are often under assumed identities unlike those by prominent well-known leaders.

“Another leader, who visited India last year, was Mama Qadeer. He has become a popular face of the civil society movement after he launched a long march seeking the truth about his missing son, a Baloch activist,” The Hindu report said.

About the BLA leaders, the newspaper report said, “In 2018, Aslam Baloch, the young radical leader of BLA, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kandahar’s Aino Mina along with some of his followers. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Aslam Baloch had traveled to India in the past and met with people sympathetic to the Baloch cause.”

In June 2015, the Indian Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Bangladesh openly admitted that India was involved in the activities to destabilise Pakistan. He had even expressed his views that India had no regrets for assisting the Mukti-Bahini Movement for creating Bangladesh.

A few years back, the Modi government had also offered Indian citizenship to anti-Pakistan Baloch exiled leaders including the banned Baloch Republican Party (BRP) Brahamdagh Bugti.

Bugti had confirmed to have formally asked the Indian government for asylum and Indian nationality so that he could live in India and move around the world to campaign against Pakistan.

The News London correspondent Murtaza Ali Shah had reported in 2016 that Brahamdagh Bugti had been in touch with the Indian establishment for a long time now but the full-fledged cover was blown by none other than Modi himself, confirming Pakistan's view that India has been sponsoring violent terrorist groups in Pakistan including Balochistan.

It was revealed that several meetings were held in Geneva between the two sides to discuss various options. Senior officials of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) attended these meetings along with diplomats from the Indian mission.

At a press conference, Brahamdagh had announced that he had been given go-ahead by his party leaders to apply for asylum in India for himself and family members.