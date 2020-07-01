close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

2 die in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two cousins were killed in an accident on the National Highway. Nisar and Hafeez were on their way by a motorcycle when a truck hit them. As a result, Nisar was killed on the spot while Hafeez succumbed to injuries at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Meanwhile, Saifullah, a resident of Khanpur, was on his way by a bike when a vehicle hit him on Gadhi Road. As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan