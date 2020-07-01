2 die in accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two cousins were killed in an accident on the National Highway. Nisar and Hafeez were on their way by a motorcycle when a truck hit them. As a result, Nisar was killed on the spot while Hafeez succumbed to injuries at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Meanwhile, Saifullah, a resident of Khanpur, was on his way by a bike when a vehicle hit him on Gadhi Road. As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.