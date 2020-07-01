118 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 118 people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,304.According to the latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,846 new infections were detected after 20,930 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 209,336. More than 1.28 million tests have been conducted in the country while 106,530 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 98,503 patients have recuperated from the disease. As many as 81,955 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 75,501 in Punjab, 26,115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,426 in Balochistan, 12,775 in Islamabad, 1,065 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,470 in Gilgit-Baltistan.