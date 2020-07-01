Man injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man received burns when a fire broke out in a gas pipeline of a house near Shadiwal Road on Tuesday. The injured man, identified as Nazeer, 41, was treated on the spot by rescuers. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a shop near Koray Stop, Walton Road. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.