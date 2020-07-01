Global coronavirus death toll 505,652

PARIS: The coronavirus has killed 505,652 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday. At least 10,322,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,187,300 are now considered recovered. The United States is the worst-hit country with 126,141 deaths from 2,590,582 cases. At least 705,203 people have been declared recovered. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are: Brazil with 58,314 deaths from 1,368,195 cases, the United Kingdom with 43,575 deaths from 311,965 cases, Italy with 34,744 deaths from 240,436 cases and France with 29,813 deaths from 200,667 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 83,531 cases (19 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,469 recoveries.