Man arrested for killing sister; five culprits nabbed

LAHORE: Qila Gujjar Singh investigation police arrested a man for killing his sister. The accused Haider Iqbal had suffocated his sister Salma Bibi with a pillow two weeks ago and threw her body on Hall Road. Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested three pickpockets Faisal, Tariq and Babar. Investigation wing Model Town Division arrested Binyamin and Shabbir respectively on fraud charges. Kot Lakhpat police reunited a woman Robina and her son Abdul Wasay with their heirs. Liaqatabad investigation police arrested two cell- phone thieves Usman and Munib.