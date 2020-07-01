Karachi Customs surpasses revenue target

LAHORE: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of Appraisement and Facilitation - West surpassed Customs revenue target of June by wide margin amid sluggish business activities owing to Covid-19.

Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement and Facilitation-West Karachi collected Rs15.5 billon as Customs Duty during the month of June against target of Rs12.87 billion thereby exceeding target by 20 percent. The Collectorate collected Rs28.5 billion as overall revenue during June. The collection of revenue through administrative measures like proper valuation, post-release audit, auction of long-pending goods at ports, recovery of arrears, finalisation of provisional assessments, and pursuing clearance of overstayed goods from bonded warehouses constitutes a big chunk of import-related revenue. Around Rs3 billion were collected through administrative measures in June alone.

Jamil Nasir, Collector lauded the efforts of officials of the Collectorate who worked as frontline workers during corona epidemic and ensured speedy clearance of import cargo.

Talking to the officers in a meeting held here Tuesday for reviewing revenue performance, Jamil Nasir said that we should be cognizant of the fact that every member of the Collectorate irrespective of his position in the administrative hierarchy, from sepoy to the Collector, played an important role in revenue collection during Covid-19. The guidance and direction provided by Surayya Ahmed Butt in particular helped a lot in achieving customs duty target of June, Collector emphasised.

The participants in the meeting resolved to continue the momentum in the new financial year by maximising efforts to collect due revenue through four-pronged strategy having effective monitoring to control misdeclaration, facilitation of trade through reduction in clearance time, open door policy and effective grievance redress, and strict adherence to the principles of transparency and merit in decision-making as its important planks. The Collector directed his team members that they should remain accessible to the importers and their representatives for prompt solution of problem and take decisions strictly on merit without any fear or favour.