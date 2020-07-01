46 new fatalities take toll to 1,727 in Punjab

LAHORE: After decline in number of deaths from coronavirus continuously for five days, COVID-19 fatalities surged on Tuesday with 46 patients losing their lives to the virus across province.

New deaths raised the toll to 1,727 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 75,501 with the addition of 723 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday.

So far, 675 deaths have been confirmed from Lahore, 294 Rawalpindi, 175 Faisalabad, 120 Multan, 80 Sialkot, 66 Gujranwala, 48 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 25 Sargodha, 22 Sheikhupura, 17 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 16 each in Muzaffargarh and Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, nine each in Nankana Sahib and Vehari, eight Toba Tek Singh, seven Okara, six Hafizabad, five each in Attock, Chiniot, Lodhran and Bhakkar, four Jhang, three each Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Jhelum, two each in Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin. Out of 723 new cases, 301 were reported in Lahore, 95 Chakwal, 90 Rawalpindi, 70 Gujranwala, 34 Multan, 17 Sargodha, 13 Mianwali, 12 Gujrat and Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 Sialkot, nine Muzaffargarh, seven Toba Tek Singh, Khushab and Bahawalpur, six Faisalabad, five Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan, four Khanewal, Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar, three Sahiwal, two Attock and Mandi Bahauddin, one Okara, Nankana Sahib, Lodhran and Vehari.

So far 39,047 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,856 Rawalpindi, 5,183 Multan, 4,897 Faisalabad, 2,800 Gujranwala, 1,994 Gujrat, 1,965 Sialkot, 1,244 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,211 Bahawalpur, 1,023 Rahim Yar Khan, 957 Sheikhupura, 960 Sargodha, 842 Muzaffargarh, 587 Sahiwal, 538 Hafizabad, 536 Kasur, 488 Toba Tek Singh, 413 Vehari, 381 Attock, 388 Jhelum, 385 Bahawalnagar, 361 Mianwali, 315 Layyah, 313 Nankana Sahib, 296 Lodhran, 287 Jhang, 276 Mandi Bahauddin, 261 Okara, 257 Khanewal, 251 Chiniot, 234 Bhakkar, 219 Narowal, 206 Chakwal, 201 Khushab, 176 Rajanpur and 153 Pakpattan.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, so far 493,225 tests have been performed in the province. Out of those, he said, 75,501 tested positive for the virus. He said that 23,375 cases were reported in the 31-45 years age group, 21,670 cases were reported in 16-30 years age group. He said that the lowest number of cases, 1,347, was reported in above 75 years age group. He said that 27,147 patients have recovered and gone back to their homes, 1,727 died, while 46,627 were isolated at homes or were under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.