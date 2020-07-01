Toshakhana case: AC issues Zardari’s bailable arrest warrant

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrant for former president Asif Ali Zardari and initiated the process to declare former premier Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender in Toshakhana reference.

The judge resumed hearing in the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted a report to the court stating that the Bureau had forwarded the arrest warrants for Sharif, who was in London, through the FO.