Toshakhana case: AC issues Zardari’s bailable arrest warrant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrant for former president Asif Ali Zardari and initiated the process to declare former premier Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender in Toshakhana reference.
The judge resumed hearing in the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted a report to the court stating that the Bureau had forwarded the arrest warrants for Sharif, who was in London, through the FO.