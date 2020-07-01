close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

72,410 people paid under Ehsaas programme

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

JHANG: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Assistant Director Ahmed Murtaza Tuesday said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments are underway in the country.

Talking to reporters, he said the programme will continue after June 30, 2020 and all deserving people would be given financial assistance. He said 72,410 people have been given cash in the district and the remaining 11,000 will be paid through the ongoing payment process.

He said services of Ehsaas cash disbursement centres will be restored after only one day closing on 1st July (today) because of the annual bank holiday.

