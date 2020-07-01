Dr Baig elected Chairman Pak-UAE BC

KARACHI: The President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Anjum Nisar, has appointed leading industrialist Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Pak UAE Business Council for the year 2020.

The Pak UAE Business Council comprises heads of leading Pakistani & UAE companies. Dr. Baig has been elected unopposed chairman with directors namely Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Umair Azam, Mohd Ashraf Qadri, Asad Fecto, Khalid Masood, Zubair Haider Shaikh, Haji Mohd Rafiq Pardesi and Maqsood Naz on the board of Pak UAE Business Council at a recent election at FPCCI.

Dr. Baig has old business interests in the UAE for the last 35 years and enjoys good connections with high government officials and business community in the UAE. He was instrumental in attracting substantial foreign investment during 1998 to 2008 and the UAE was declared single largest investor in Pakistan.

Dr Baig led the FPCCI businessmen delegation to UAE and had meetings with minister for foreign trade, resulting in substantial increase of trade & investment between UAE & Pakistan. Dr. Baig has also served as Sr. Vice President FPCCI last year.