Jirga fines Rs7 million alleged murderers

SUKKUR: A local jirga has fined former district education officer Dadu Rs7 million for the alleged murder of general secretary Sindh United Party (SUP) nearly four months ago in Kotri. Reports said four months ago Mumtaz Gorar was shot dead by seven accused in Kotri over a love marriage issue. Dastageer Gorar, general secretary PPP Dadu, on Tuesday had held a Jirga and fined former district education officer Dadu Bahadur Khan Gorar Rs 7 million. Muhammad Ibrahim Gorar, son of the deceased SUP leader, told the journalists that the Jirga was held over the request of his uncles. He said the jirga had ordered the accused families to pay the fine amount in two installments.