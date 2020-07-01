Sindh CS orders to pay salaries to protesting Thar RO plants’ workers

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of the continuous protests by the operators and workers of over six hundred RO plants in Thar. Reports said these RO plants were installed to provide safe drinking water to the locals. The chief secretary has asked the officials to look into the matter and told the local journalists while talking them on telephone that he had already issued directives for Public Health Engineering Department to ensure timely payment of their salaries.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said releasing their salaries in time might prevent them to shutting down the RO plants that are backbone of clean and safe drinking water to the locals. He said he also directed the concerned officials to make corrective measures and to repair all faulty plants and should make them operational as earliest as possible. The chief secretary said despite the emergency in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, he himself was in close contact with officials so that the people living in the desert region could be provided with all promised facilities including safe drinking water, quality healthcare without any official negligence.