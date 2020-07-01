Jamshoro grid station’s fire: Most parts of Sindh face power breakdown

SUKKUR: Fire erupted at the Jamshoro grid station of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on Tuesday, causing electricity breakdown in Hyderabad, its adjoining areas and other parts of Sindh.

The power supply to Karachi was also suspended as the K-Electric, power distribution company in Karachi, said the grid station provides 600 MWs electricity and of which 200 MWs was suspended. The HESCO administration said it could take several hours to reinstate, adding that there was no casualty in the incident.

At least 66 out of 76 feeders of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) were shut down due to the blaze at Jamshoro grid station while power supply to several cities of Sindh was also disrupted. Jamshoro, Manjhand, Sehwan, Bola Khan Police Station, Noriabad, Kotri, Hyderabad, Latifabad, Hussainabad, Qasimabad, Tandojam, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and other cities faced long power breakdown.

Meanwhile, power was restored in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Kotri and Karachi after seven hours. The power division took notice of the incident and asked the NTDC to submit technical report of the fire incident.