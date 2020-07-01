close
July 1, 2020
Meeting on exams put off till July 7th

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2020

Islamabad: The July 2 meeting of the Inter-Board Committee Chairmen, the umbrella body of the country's all 29 educational boards, has been postponed due to the death of the mother of federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood. Now, the IBCC will meet on July 7 to decide about the board exams postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The government had cancelled all exams and decided about the promotion of students.

