134 corona deaths so far in Multan’s Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: The Nishtar Hospital has upgraded facilities and bedding capacities for corona patients and equipped the corona intensive care units with the most modern equipment with the help of special funds released by the Punjab government and philanthropists.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Nishtar Medical College Principal Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said that three corona deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours while 16 serious patients were put on the ventilators. He said that total 1,446 corona suspects had been admitted to the hospital till Tuesday. He said that 134 patients had so far died from the corona in the hospital.

He said that 35 doctors, 13 nurses and six paramedics had tested positive at the hospital while one of the doctors had lost her life due to corona. He said that currently ICU could accommodate 26 patents and the capacity had been enhanced to 32 patients and it would be further extended up to 40 till next Tuesday. Adequate facilities were available for the corona patients in the Nishtar Hospital. He said: “The corona isolation wards are established at ward numbers 26, 27, 28 and 29. Each ward has 20 rooms equipped with oxygen and air condition facilities”.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said that the High Dependency Unit had been established with the bedding capacity of 32 beds at Ward No 23. Those corona patients who were not stable on simple oxygen and need more care were kept there. The Ward No 8 was allocated for ICU for those patients who were in need of ventilators.