Punjab PA hails cops for foiling PSX attack

LAHORE: A resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday lauded the bravery of policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

MPA Sadia Taimoor submitted the resolution stating that the gallantry of the policemen foiling the attack on the PSX building is laudable. It said terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs.

The resolution maintained that the country’s security forces are always ready to defend the motherland and lauded martyrs who always laid down their lives for the defence of the country.