34 die as another 2,655 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

Thirty-four more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 2,655 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 1,377 in the province.

“Yesterday we had lost 74 people due to the lethal viral infection. In this way, we have lost 108 people within two days, which is extremely alarming. This situation is getting out of control at a rapid pace,” said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday.

He said that 9,435 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,655 people, or 28.14 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19, which is among the highest rates.

The provincial government has so far conducted 453,386 tests, which have resulted in 84,656 positive cases, which means that 18.7 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.63 per cent.

“We are trying to control the death rate by diagnosing the patients in time and starting their treatment.” He said that 36,455 patients are currently under treatment: 34,785 in self-isolation at home, 166 at isolation centres and 1,504 at hospitals, while 708 patients are in critical condition, of whom 102 are on life support.

He added that 1,208 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 46,824, which shows a 55.31 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 2,655 fresh cases of Sindh, 689 (or 26 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 252 of the new patients belong to District East, 175 to District South, 107 to District Central, 62 to District Malir, 49 to District West and 44 to District Korangi.

Hyderabad has reported 93 new cases, Ghotki 76, Sukkur 74, Jamshoro 45, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur 34 each, Tando Allahyar 32, Jacobabad 28, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 23 each, Larkana 22, Shikarpur and Kambar 19 each, Umerkot 12, Dadu 13, Badin and Naushehroferoze nine each, Sujawal six, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Thatta four, and Kashmore and Matiari one each, he added.