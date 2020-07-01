LEAs vow to make all-out efforts for peace in Karachi

A top-level meeting at the headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Tuesday decided to ensure strict implementation of the existing laws, rules and regulations in view of the directives of the provincial government.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the meeting was held to review the security affairs of the province, and it was chaired by Sindh Rangers Director General Maj Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari.

The meeting reviewed the recent incidents of terrorism in Sindh, particularly in Karachi. They also reviewed the present security plan for the province, and decided to review it further for improving it.

The representatives of the law enforcement agencies present on the occasion expressed their resolve to take all possible measures to ensure that peace is maintained in Karachi.

DG Bokhari and others lauded the sacrifices made by every law enforcer in the recent acts of terrorism. The meeting paid tribute to the civilians, and the police, Rangers and security agencies’ officials who were injured or who had embraced martyrdom in the recent terrorist attacks in the province.

They said that the entire nation values the sacrifices rendered to safeguard Pakistan. They appealed to the people to promptly contact the Rangers Helpline (1101) or the Rangers Madadgar (0347-900-1111) to inform them about any suspicious activity in their surroundings that could harm the province’s law and order.

The meeting was also attended by the Karachi police chief, the city commissioner, the additional inspectors general of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Special Branch, the joint DG of the Intelligence Bureau, and the deputy inspectors general of the East, South and West ranges, the CTD, the Crime Investigation Agency and the traffic police.