Compensation

LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau handed money to the families of two employees who died while in service. A CP&WB press release issue here on Tuesday said Chairperson of the Bureau Sarah Ahmad gave cheques worth around Rs 35 lakh to the families of two deceased employees. Safia Bibi was serving as warden in Child Protection Institute’s girls’ hostel. Her family was given a cheque of Rs19 lakh, according to CP&WB spokesperson. The other employee who died at work was Muhammad Salim who was posted at laundry.